Thomas set to tee up at first PGA Tour event of 2020

Justin Thomas’ all-around game has made him one of the hottest players on the PGA Tour and the American will try to carry that momentum into this week’s Tournament of Champions, the first event of 2020.

Thomas, Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm are the headliners for the event as the tour returns from a December hiatus at the par-73 Plantation Course in Kapalua, Hawaii.

The field, which consists of only those who won on the tour last year, includes just 34 golfers after several notable winners decided to skip the no-cut event.

Top-ranked Brooks Koepka is out with a left knee injury while Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods also qualified but opted not to play, as did Justin Rose, Francesco Molinari and British Open champion Shane Lowry.

 

