This is why I write

On Thursday, while submitting my column to the editors, an email dropped into my inbox. I didn’t pay it much attention and continued with what I was doing, because I am becoming notorious for submitting my columns late.

Yet, the subject of the email worried me. It said: ”So you have not changed!”

Which appeared more like a reprimand than anything favourable. ”What have I done to this servant of God?” I asked, bracing myself and preparing for the proper way to say sorry.

So after submitting the column, I went to the inbox to read the email. But it was nothing I expected. But make your own judgment by reading it below. When I shared it on social media, it opened up a floodgate of those who said they had been influenced by this column and its writer. I shared some of those sentiments hereafter the email that elicited them – I apologize to the readers whose appreciations I couldn’t share; they were too many. Let me know what you think; and Eid Mubarak. Stay safe!

“Good Morning Mr Dooba,

I got to know you in the days of Success Digest several years ago. You are such an intelligent man. I have admired you for over two decades and you have remained consistent. I am a Christian, you are a Moslem but religion has nothing to do with this. You have affected my life positively with your pen. You have changed my outlook on life over the years. I have moved from glory to glory and grace to grace over the years, but the name Ibraheem Dooba keeps ringing in my head.

“Only God knows how many lives you have impacted with your writings. If I can still remember you after 2 decades, only God knows how many people will keep remembering you to date.

“Mr Dooba, thank you for allowing God to use you. I respect you so much and pray God will take you to greater heights.

“I wans to know how to lay hands on some of your books.

Thanks and God bless.

Yours, Gabriel Makinde.

Reactions

“He said it all. There are certain people that God almighty preserves, for the benefit of mankind. Prof is surely one of them, may Allah bless your life and your family.Ameen.”

Adam Kabir

“You have continued to touch our lives

Barakallahu fih…. Prof!”

Dr Ahmad A. A.

“Indeed you have every reason to write. Knowledge shared is for societal development. Don’t let the ink dry. May the good Lord endow you with more knowledge,amin.”

Iya

“I am one of those that will NEVER forget this man Ibraheem Dooba for so many reasons.

Amin to all your prayers plus mine that I have been saying since I met him.”

Alhaji Rilwan Abarshi

“Great, this person is representing millions including myself who are benefiting from your good work sir. May Allah reward you.”

Arikewuyo Abdulrafiu

“All that is stated therein are facts. Allah has blessed you with the exceptional skills of breaking down complex concepts into simpler, convincing and relatable ways that both the average and below average could easily understand, relate and apply in one’s own peculiar situations. This is a rare gift. Not all that are knowledgeable are good imparters of knowledge; only few are gifted with that skill, and in this, you’re indeed the best among equals. May we continue to tap from your wealth of knowledge and experience for the betterment of our lives, and may efforts and sacrifices in imparting other people’s lives be interminably be rewarded by our Maker. Ameen.”

Sadisu

“Indeed, my first encounter was with Prof. Brainy whence in secondary school. I will read and read your weekly releases, to help perfect my amateur English language. I will also read to keep my dream alive to go to “abroad” one day, coincidentally, it happened and you were a part of the process. So, let me register my appreciation like others and may Allah reward you in ways better than you fathom.”

Abdullahi Minna

“Prof Brainy, your writings about Malaysia and it’s universities was one of my motivating factors to go there for my postgraduate studies. I remember the next morning after I arrived I asked my host in UPM if he knows Prof Brainy and if he is still in Malaysia.”

Dr Ahmed D. Balami (MD, PhD)

“Prof Brainy was motivating us for long .Thank you Dr Ibraheem Dooba, there are more and more of these testimonies.”

Ahmad Muhammad Danyaro

“It’s good for one to be always remembered for good. Kudos, Doc.”

Isa Kolo

“Congratulations Dr Ibraheem Dooba. Many of us have not met you before, but Alhamdulillah you have impacted so much to our lives.

May Allah bless you, SIR.”

Usman Babangida Abdullahi

“You are a role model for many.”

Ibrahim U. Wali

“Dr, I am one of your staunch supporters. I keep following your write ups and have been your friend on these platforms has paid the bills. More wisdom and blessings.”

Amin Sani Usman

“Dr Ibraheem Dooba is among other respectful friends that I’ve not visually met. He’s impacted so many lives, irrespective of religious or tribal inclination.These testimonies are few amongst many to humanity. The secret is left in the Hand of the Creator.May you live long to accomplish all your noble goals.”

Muhammad Muye

“Some of your ideas stuck to my mind for years too. Keep writing, Prof Brainy.”

Usman Zakari Ibrahim

“Prof Brainy was a great motivation to many of us.”

Abbas Usman Sani

“I always cherish your motivation particularly on education.”

Usman Falalu

“Prof Brainy was one of my favourite columns in Weekly Trust since when I was in the university.”

Dr Abubakar Kaka Sanda

“Yes. I also keenly followed ‘Prof Brainy’ in TRUST newspaper. Jazak Allahu Khair.”

Salisu Aliyu

“The gentleman, absolutely said it all. You are a blessing to many.”

Ibrahim Adamu Umar

“100% of my respect for you.”

Folasade Mujeedat

“Masha Allah!!! Keep up the good work!”

Moh’d Taofeek Salihu

“I met him once. Right there and then I knew how intelligent he is. Very calm and collected.”

Aliyu Dahiru Danburam

“I have met you several times and have nothing to say than Alhamdulillah.”

Farouk Usman Ibrahim

“Prof. Brainy is a mentor for long.”

Adnan Mukhtar Tudunwada

Wow! What a testimony and encomium on my mentor. It is not an exaggeration for me say that he started feeding me since 1999 and up till today, he never feels I should be discharged. More and more of this testimony under way.

Ibrahim Ibn Ibrahim

