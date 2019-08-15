This is time to change the narrative in Kogi – Moh’d Audu

ADVERTISEMENT

Mohammed Audu is the son of a former governor of Kogi State, late Prince Abubakar Audu. He is also one of the aspirants for the governorship ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state. In this interview, he speaks on his ambition, current situation in the state, mode of party primaries to be adopted and his chances, amongst others. Excerpts:

ADVERTISEMENT

What prompted you to contesting the governorship election in Kogi State?

ADVERTISEMENT

The decay in the system is very enormous. We moved from a situation where we cannot provide viable and quality infrastructure for the people to where we cannot pay the salaries of workers. There are no more agricultural potentialities in the state and viable private sector. Everything seems very chaotic; every day you hear of protests, killings, kidnappings and suicide attempts. All the things people now hear about our beloved state is bad news. Our people are living in squalor.

I know that Prince Abubakar Audu had a very good intention for the people but unfortunately, he died at the point where victory was knocking on the door. The people stood under the sun and in the rain; they queued up patiently to vote for him and they voted for their future; they voted for a better tomorrow but today, what we have in the state is a reverse of that hope. So, there is no well-meaning person that will sit down and watch his people suffering and wallowing in abject poverty for no reason.

The state is meant to be the richest in the northern part of Nigeria because we have abundant mineral resources of different kinds. We have viable agricultural potential because we have arable land; we have a virile youth population that can be used to harness the resources. But we have the problem of technological know-how. The present government has the highest financial incentives in the history of the state. We have had governors that their highest monthly allocation was N800 million in a month but today, we are talking about people who get above N4 billion monthly. We are not discussing infrastructure, schools and hospitals but we are talking about how to pay the salaries of the state and local government workers. It is very embarrassing.

The state screening exercise for civil servants has been endless; the state does not have a nominal payroll, that is, the amount to be paid as salaries in a month. It is bad news after bad news, so I have taken it upon myself, along with other well-meaning people of the state, to end the reign of terror in the state and we want to change the fortunes of the people to positive tidings.

How do you then think you can do it differently to change the situation?

We intend to increase the monthly allocation that comes to the state through a higher Internally Generated Revenue (IGR). We have perfected our plan to rake in as much as N4.5 billion extra monthly as revenue at the state level. We have also perfected our plans that within the first six to nine months of our administration we will hire about 50, 000 young men and women into different viable positions. This is not a joke because we want to partner the Bank of Industry (BoI) towards achieving this. We have to achieve the potential of the state, the potential for manufacturing.

We will set up a lot of manufacturing outfits, food processing factories that will provide jobs for our teeming youth. With this, we would have been able to address youth restiveness and decayed infrastructure.

I have been traveling to Kogi-East Senatorial district for the past 20 years and it is the same road that we have been passing, no remodeling, and no refurbishing, no resurfacing and no modernisation. We cannot just be static. By now, we should be talking about rail lines to travel within the state from Okunland to Igalaland; from the east to the central. Nothing viable is happening.

How do you intend to win the ticket of the APC as some people have dubbed you as a novice in Kogi politics?

My first attempt in politics was when my father had an accident in 1998. He was injured and flown abroad for medical treatment, so when he came back, he needed someone who could help him with the process of electioneering and because I was the closest to him then, I was saddled with that responsibility. That was my first incursion into politics and I was involved in the 2003, 2007, 2011 and 2015 elections. So, I know everyone that has been involved and I know who is who in Kogi politics by virtue of that experience. I held many sensitive positions in the Abubakar Audu Campaign Organisation, so I have the connection with most politicians in the state.

The situation between the ruling party and the opposition is very fluid because one politician may be in the PDP and tomorrow he is in the APC; the next day he is back in PDP, so I have come in contact with many of them, either when they were with us or when they were in the other party.

I am the closest link to the grassroots; I have a strong connection with the grassroots people. I personally think that the present government is afraid of opening the process of selection and that is why they have chosen to go by the way of indirect primary. The indirect primary is closed, if you are a politician and a true democrat, you will want everyone to participate in the process of selecting you and I dare the government to say they are going by the way of direct primary today, I am sure they will bid the people farewell. If they do direct primary that every Kogi person that is a member of the APC is allowed to participate, no doubt we will come tops.

There is the insinuation that you are clamouring for direct primary because you want to use external influence to win the ticket?

Direct primary or indirect primary, it is the people of Kogi that will vote in the general election, but in the case of the indirect primary, you have a chosen few in the process of selecting the party executive positions. The governor will select his family and friends, the appointees will select their family members and friends and thereby give them an undue advantage.

What we are saying is, open it up for everybody; let the man that sells kolanut vote, let the ‘maisuya’ vote, and then we will know who will win.

Your father was a governor with a good record of service, do you think you have what it takes to surpass his achievements?

It is a responsibility that I am offering myself for election as the late Prince Abubakar Audu’s son because it will be very unfortunate if I am not able to at least beat his records. So, I must surpass his records. I understand fully well the responsibility attached to my aspiration for leadership and based on that, I sat down and came out with a very comprehensive plan.

As a businessman, I know for you to succeed, you must have alternative sources of revenue. We cannot sit down and wait for federal allocations; we can see that even with the allocations, we still got bailouts twice; we got the Paris Club refund two or three times; we are getting other subventions and yet, we are still crawling. We shall not wait for such allocations. The first thing we will do is to ensure that we generate an additional N4.5 billion monthly as Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) because the state has the potential.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App