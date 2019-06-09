  1. Home
  2. Photos
  3. This is how displaced people live (photo essay)

This is how displaced people live (photo essay)

By Judd-Leonard Okafor @judd_leonard Published Date
Displaced persons who had fled violence in northeast Nigeria are taking refuge in a camp in Maiduguri. Displaced families survive with the bare minimum, sleep on mats with no possibility of privacy.
Photo: Beate Simarud/NRC
Overcrowding leading to poor sanitary conditions in #IDPs camps and communities contributes to further #cholera outbreak in #Borno #Nigeria. We’re calling on authorities to expand access to more land for construction of latrines, bathing houses, boreholes and water points to end the disease..
Overcrowding leading to poor sanitary conditions in #IDPs camps and communities contributes to further #cholera outbreak in #Borno #Nigeria. We’re calling on authorities to expand access to more land for construction of latrines, bathing houses, boreholes and water points to end the disease
A Roof Out of Rubbles
When Hassana returned with her children and husband to Damasak earlier this year, she picked up the rubbles of her house to make a roof. Her home was not spared by Boko Haram insurgents when they attacked and captured the town in November 2014. Her first husband was killed during the attack. Alone, she fled with her two children to Niger where she took refuge in Gamari. For two years she lived with her children at a refugee camp however their living conditions were highly precarious. Unhappy in Niger, Hassana chose to return to Nigeria and settled in Kebbe state. There, life was as difficult. “There was no way to earn money so my children and I had to beg on the streets,” she says. Hassana eventually remarried and had two children with her new husband. The family, made up of six members, returned to Damasak earlier this year to find Hassana’s home nearly destroyed. As part of its project of housing rehabilitation in Damasak, the Norwegian Refugee Council helped Hassana rebuilt her home. During three days of intensive work, NRC’s rehabilitation team got rid of the rubbles used as a roof to replace them by a metal sheet roof. New doors and windows were also installed and any other minor damages were fixed.
Photo: Hajer Naili/NRC
From Lake Chad conference – media photos
Like the majority of Damasak’s residents, Lami fled with her husband and five children to Niger when Boko Haram attacked her town in November 2014. They all crossed by foot the Yobe river and entered Niger where they found refuge for more than three years. When Lami returned to her home earlier this year, she only found the walls standing. Alone, she built a makeshift shelter made up of a large plastic sheet, bits of ropes, four pieces of thick wood serving as pillars, and a bed cover standing as a door. She lived in there for three months before she was offered a rehabilitation of her home by the Norwegian Refugee Council. During three days of intensive work, NRC’s rehabilitation team installed a metal sheet roof, new doors and windows, and fixed any other minor damages. Now, Lami has a new home where she and her family can sleep and live. Just a few feet away, her makeshift shelter stands still as a reminder of the life she has been rebuilding after having lost all she had. Photo: Hajer Naili/NRC From Lake Chad conference – media photos
Like the majority of Damasak’s residents, Lami fled with her husband and five children to Niger when Boko Haram attacked her town in November 2014. They all crossed by foot the Yobe river and entered Niger where they found refuge for more than three years. When Lami returned to her home earlier this year, she only found the walls standing. Alone, she built a makeshift shelter made up of a large plastic sheet, bits of ropes, four pieces of thick wood serving as pillars, and a bed cover standing as a door. She lived in there for three months before she was offered a rehabilitation of her home by the Norwegian Refugee Council. During three days of intensive work, NRC’s rehabilitation team installed a metal sheet roof, new doors and windows, and fixed any other minor damages. Now, Lami has a new home where she and her family can sleep and live. Just a few feet away, her makeshift shelter stands still as a reminder of the life she has been rebuilding after having lost all she had.
Photo: Hajer Naili/NRC
From Lake Chad conference – media photos
Fariya camp for internally displaced persons in Maiduguri, Northeast Nigeria. Photo: Hajer Naili/NRC
From Lake Chad conference – media photos
A group of women and children are fetching water at one of the solar water pumps installed by NRC at Fariya camp for internally displaced persons in Maiduguri, Northeast Nigeria. Accessing clean water is critical among displaced populations so they can drink, cook and shower. It’s also essential they have clean water to avoid any water-borne disease such as cholera.
Credit: Hajer Naili
A group of women walking back to their shelters after fetching water at one of the solar water pumps installed by NRC at Fariya camp for internally displaced persons in Maiduguri, Northeast Nigeria. Accessing clean water is critical among displaced populations so they can drink, cook and shower. It’s also essential they have clean water to avoid any water-borne disease such as cholera.
Credit: Hajer Naili/NRC
From Lake Chad conference – media photos
Over 4,000 IDPs sleep in the open as rain season begins in Dikwa
Thousands of internally displaced women and children spend over two weeks at the transition camp in Dikwa waiting to be screened by the military before being allowed into the town.

Sharing

BREAKTHROUGH NATURAL CURE FOR PROSTATE ISSUES IN JUST 15 DAYS!!!

You Can Prevent PROSTATE CANCER!!!

Your PROSTATE ENLARGEMENT Is REVERSIBLE!!!

Don't Let It Threaten You!

To SHRINK And NORMALIZE Your PROSTATE Within 15 Days Without Surgery Or Chemical Drugs, Click Here!!!

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.