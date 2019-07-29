Third party creating problem between Obaseki, Oshiomhole – APC

ADVERTISEMENT

The Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress says there is no rift between Governor Godwin Obaseki and his predecessor, Adams Oshiomhole, who is the national chairman of the party.

APC chairman in the state Anselm Ojezua said some interests, whom he referred to as “third party” were the ones creating problem between the duo.

“There is no fundamental issue between Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and the governor. We only have third party creating problem,” he said.

The party chairman spoke weekend at an interactive session with newsmen in Lagos just as the governor said his administration had translated governance into meaningful future for the people.

He spoke through his media aide, Crusoe Osagie.

Ojezua said certain individuals who had hijacked the resources of the state and were stopped by Obaseki’s reforms were behind the rumoured rift.

“Our national chairman now knows better and we are talking and back to where we ought to have started,” he added.

On the planned takeover of the state House of Assembly by the National Assembly, Ojezua said there was no cause for alarm, adding Edo is a sovereign state and not an arm of the federal legislature.

According to him, nobody is preventing the remaining 12 members from being inaugurated, saying, “The people of Edo should continue to live in peace and not to be worried by the so-called threat of an invasion. There will be no invasion against the people of Edo. Edo state remains a sovereign part of Nigeria. We are what we called federating partners.”

Speaking through his Special Adviser on Media and Communication, the governor said his administration, through the Edo Basic Education Sector Transformation, had fixed the basic education.

He said over 12,000 teachers had been trained under the Edo-BEST programme.

