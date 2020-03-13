Things to know about Awe, where Sanusi is ‘banished’

ADVERTISEMENT

Awe town has become popular, following the banishment of the former Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II to the remote area.

The deposed Emir was taken to Awe in Nassarwa state after his dethronement by Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state.

He was dethroned over alleged disrespect to the office of the governor and other government agencies.

The 14th emir of Kano was hours after his removal banished to Nasarawa State, a development that elicited outcry from different quarters. He was subsequently replaced by Aminu Ado Bayero, the son of the 13th emir of Kano.

Here are things you should know about the town

It was founded 300 years ago by Hausa People from ‘Yan Tumaki Town in Katsina

It is 90 kilometres from Lafia, the capital of Nasarawa state. The road from Lafia to Awe is tarred.

The major ethnic groups in the area are Hausa Jukun, Tiv and Angas.

The main occupations of the people are farming and fishing.

The town boasts of one Bank, one Automated Teller Machine, one hospital and a market.

There are two primary schools and one senior secondary school in the town.

There are 10 security checkpoints from Lafia to the town due to recent clashes between farmers and herders.

Alhaji Isa Abubakar Umar is the 16th Emir of the town.

The town is 414 kilometres from Zing in Taraba state where Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Ibraheem Dasuki was exiled in 1996 during the military government of Sani Abacha. It is 40 kilometres from Obi Town, were deposed Emir of Gwandu, Almustapha Jokolo was exiled in 2005 by then Kebbi state governor, Adamu Aliero.

