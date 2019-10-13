Thieving governors need deliverance, says Nasarawa governor

ADVERTISEMENT

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has said any person elected as governor of a state has no justification to steal public funds.

Sule stated this during the closing ceremony of the 23rd National Quranic Recitation Competition organized by the Jamaatul Izalatul Bid’ah Wa Ikamatus Sunnah (JIBWIS) in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital.

According to the governor, any person elected as governor and is found to be stealing public funds requires deliverance from God.

Sule pointed out that governors are well provided for such that only a diabolic person will resort to stealing.

“When I assumed office as governor, I realized that only those who have no true knowledge about God could steal or those whose major preoccupation is to steal public funds.

Sule used the opportunity to call on scholars and educated elites to join politics as a way of bringing sanity to the system.

He dismissed insinuations that one must be wealthy before joining politics, stressing that as long as religious scholars avoid politics then they should be prepared to elect leaders who will betray their trust.

The governor equally called on Islamic scholars not to relent on telling the people the truth, even at the risk of rejection, urging them to aspire for leadership positions.

