There’s sabotage in counter-insurgency operation, Zulum insists

Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum has insisted that there is sabotage in the fight against insurgency.

Zulum spoke in Maiduguri on Sunday while receiving a delegation of the All Progressives Congress Governors Forum led by Kebbi State Governor Atiku Bagudu, over the last Wednesday’s ambush by insurgents on his convoy when he visited Baga town.

Those present included Jigawa State Governor Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, Senator Kashim Shettima, Senator Abubakar Kyari and Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume.

Zulum urged President Muhammadu Buhari to re-examine the security situation in the state.

“There is sabotage in this operation that didn’t allow the insurgency to end. The president has to know this because this is the bitter truth. When he came to Maiduguri sometime ago, I think I said so, but notwithstanding, there is a very important question that we need to ask: why is the insurgency not ending?

“There is sabotage in the system and there is a need for the president to re-examine the current security situation with a view to resolving it in a better manner. There is a need for us to articulate our position to push the Nigerian military to ensure we can deliver on our promises,” he said.

The governor said he could not afford to be silent in the midst of killings because he had, by the oath of office he took, entered covenant with God to defend the people of the state.

He said: “I remain bold, firm and committed. Only God gives power. I am not looking for a second tenure. If God allows me to successfully complete my four years, Allahmadullahi, but Almighty is the one that can give power, I am not after the second term.

“But the issue of me being the governor and keep quiet when six million Borno people are dying in cages will never be and I quote “it is a covenant between me and my God.

“The establishment of the North East Development Commission (NEDC) is something very important to us, the appointment of notable people from the northeast into key positions; CAS, COAS and NSA cannot be over emphasised without ending this war, then how can we find lasting solutions to the insurgency?”

Earlier, Bagudu said they visited Zulum to assure the people of Borno that they were solidly behind them.

“We are here to support the governor of Borno State over the unfortunate incident that happened few days ago in Baga to encourage him and also to confirm to the good people of Borno state that we are together.

“This challenge is for all Nigerians and not just for Borno people alone. We will continue to urge the security agencies to do more, we will continue to urge and mobilize more funding to support security agencies for resettlement so that people can go back to normal lives.

“We appreciate President Muhammadu Buhari for his commitment and indeed for efforts that have been made, but definitely, there is need for more,” Bagudu assured.

The spokesman of Nigerian Army, Col. Zagir Musa, had on Thursday said the attack on Zulum’s convoy was being investigated.

“The incident forced the governor to abort his planned movement to Baga. “Although, details of the unfortunate incident are sketchy and under investigation, efforts are ongoing to comb the area where the incident occurred with a view to track down and deal decisively with the attackers.

“An investigation is also in progress to identify the circumstances that led to the attack,” Musa had said.

