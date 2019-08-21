There will be changes in Women Affairs, Tallen says

ADVERTISEMENT

The newly appointed Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development (MWASD), Pauline Tallen, has said there would be positive changes in the ministry for the development of women, children and the vulnerables in the society.

Addressing the staff of the ministry during her resumption on Wednesday, she described the ministry as a holistic project and hinted them of possible changes in the ministry.

She said that women are the engine of socio-economic development and must be carried along in planning and execution of economic and other developmental policies.

“We must make history and leave indelible mark on the sand of history. Women have severally bombarded President Muhammadu Buhari, to give more roles to them but note that he is not unmindful of that.

“I assure you that he has a very good reason for sending me to this ministry. We will enjoy enormous support and cooperation from him,” he said.

Tallen added that all the ministers have all resolved to work as a team from their recent retreat with the President adding that the ministry is multi-faceted and has a lot of responsibility to touch the lives of the vulnerable, children and women in the country.

“We have an uphill task to meet up with mandate of the ministry and demands of the President,” she said.

The Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Ifeoma Anagbogu, who received the minister on behalf of other staff noted that “considering our anticipation, we know you are already a blessing to us.

She added that her coming will be an added advantage to them and the vulnerable, women and children in the society.

She urged the minister to assist the ministry in the area of funding, saying they have been suffering from inadequate supply of funds, as most of the activities they planned to do are capital intensive.

