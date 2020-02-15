There is a limit to endurance

ADVERTISEMENT

“My husband’s 16-year-old nephew lives with us and has caused so many problems in my home. My husband doesn’t rebuke him because he’s afraid of his siblings. The boy in question has been very rude and also teaches the kids bad habit. I do report to my husband, his uncle, but he just ignores me and refuses to caution his nephew. I decided to take control of the situation and punish him for his rude behaviors and telling the children to come pick money from my purse. My husband is unhappy with me; questioning why I punished him and demands I apologize to his nephew. What should I do? Was I wrong to have punished the boy?” Eunice, a mother of four explains.

Foluke Omolayo, 38-year-old entrepreneur, says, “Marriage is not the ultimate achievement in life. If by this narration, this is what marriage is all about, then your child’s life and safety comes first. If her husband remains angry for too long and insists she should apologize to the young boy, then she should also insist that he leaves the house. She should fight for the integrity and sanity of her home, no matter what.”

Grace Raymond, 40-year-old accountant, says “This can’t even happen in my home, never! Aren’t couples supposed to see to the upright upbringing of children under their care? Why is his different? What kind of husband will ask his wife to apologize to his nephew who certainly has done something wrong? This is one of the reasons so many marriages have failed. The lady in question didn’t do anything wrong to warrant all the trouble he is trying to bring up in his home. She is his wife and so he should respect and protect her integrity instead of bringing her down before his family and certainly his 16-year-old nephew. Enough of these rubbish women endure in the name of marriage!”

Amina Abdullahi, 45-year-old pharmacist, believes the woman should take charge of her home. She says, “She is partly to be blamed. No matter what, never allow what you can’t take to keep going on for some time before you take action. The very first time he started being rude, she should have put a stop to it, husband or no husband. I always tell people to never start to tolerate what they can’t continue to tolerate. Tolerating once means you can keep tolerating it. She should let her husband understand that she is the woman of the home and so, disciplined must be enforced, and apologizing to the boy isn’t one of them. He should know that if he has to remain in that house, her rules must be obeyed as a mother and his wife, if not he should look elsewhere for a home. Simple! Being a mother is a big responsibility, so she should start with this as an eye opener for all.”

