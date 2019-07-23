Breaking News
Breaking: Senate postpones recess for screening of ministerial nominees
The women on Buhari’s Ministerial list

Published Date

A total of seven women made the 2019 ministerial nominees list of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The figure represents 16.3% of the total of 43 nominees.

The women include: Zainab Ahmed (Kaduna), the current Finance Minister who was appointed in September 2018 and Paulen Talen (Plateau) who was Minister of science and technology under President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Others are Sharon Ikeazor (Anambra), the Executive Secretary of Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), Ambassador Maryam Katagun (Bauchi), Nigeria’s Permanent Delegate to UNESCO, Ramatu Tijjani (kogi), former All Progressives Congress (APC) women national leader.

The rest are Gbemisola Saraki (Kwara), former member of house of representatives & former senator and Sadiya Umar Faruk (Zamfara), the Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and IDPs (NCFRMI).

