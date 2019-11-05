The vexed question of the Almajiri

Almajiri – I doubt it if there is any vexed issue that has remained with us, particularly in the north-most states of the country, for as long as anyone can remember. What to do with the street urchin popularly referred to as Almajiri has taxed the minds of our rulers from colonial times through the…

Related

Dear Readers,

Kindly take one minute (1) of your time to fill out this short question.

This questionnaire is designed to sample readers' opinions regarding what the feel about Daily Trust newspaper advertisement; it is not intended to used for any purpose other than to improve the quality of our newspapers. Any information provided will therefore be treated as confidential.