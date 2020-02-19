The suspects arrested over armed robbery by police in Ogun

ADVERTISEMENT

Two final year students of Benue State University (BSU) in Makurdi have been killed in an ongoing clash between rival cult groups in the state.

One of the victims, a final year student of sociology department in the institution, was reportedly killed on Monday night at Gyado villa, a Makurdi suburb close to the university community.

A resident of the area, who asked not to be named, said cult activities was prevalent in the vicinity, adding that there was hardly a week without one or two persons hacked to death by suspected rival cultists.

The resident further alleged that another student of Mass Communication in his final year was also killed on Sunday preceding the death of the Sociology student.

But, a student in the Mass Communication department, who also declined his name on print, could not ascertained the identity of his colleague, who was allegedly shot to death on Sunday, though he confirmed the Monday night killing.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

The student said it was an open secret that cultism thrives outside the school campus and that in recent times more people were being killed following clashes among rival cult groups.

Confirming the incidents, the spokesman of the institution, Tser Vanger, said school has identified the Monday victim as Tervishima Simon Peter of the department of sociology. He however said the name of the final year student killed on Sunday has not yet been established.

He said police had intensified surveillance in the area.

Also confirming the Monday event, the spokesperson for Benue state police command, DSP Catherine Anene, added that the victim’s corpse had been deposited at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH) mortuary.

She, however, said the command has not received any information about the killing of the other final year student of the school on Sunday.

The police spokesperson said investigation into the matter is in progress.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App