The story of Buhari’s many travels

ADVERTISEMENT
Share this article
President Spends 407 Days Abroad Visits 40 Countries in 5 years Kicks, Gains of Many Trips Last Wednesday’s confirmation of President Muhammadu Buhari’s electoral victory may not have ended the president’s trials, as his administration is still subjected to the court of public opinion on a variety of issues. A major topical point of reference…
This content is for subscribers only. You can subscribe for as low as ₦12 per day
Related
NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019
Download Daily Trust News App
Join us on
Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com
Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900
DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.