  1. Home
  2. Exclusive
  3. Exclusive Stories
  4. The story of Buhari’s many travels
ADVERTISEMENT

The story of Buhari’s many travels

By Muideen Olaniyi, Ismail Mudashir, Saawua Terzungwe, & Haruna Ibrahim Published Date

President Spends 407 Days Abroad Visits 40 Countries in 5 years Kicks, Gains of Many Trips Last Wednesday’s confirmation of President Muhammadu Buhari’s electoral victory may not have ended the president’s trials, as his administration is still subjected to the court of public opinion on a variety of issues. A major topical point of reference…

This content is for subscribers only. You can subscribe for as low as ₦12 per day

ADVERTISEMENT

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.