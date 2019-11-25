ADVERTISEMENT

Your Editorial of November 22, which was in honour of the late Prof. Tam David-West (1936-2019), reminded me of one of the two books he wrote on the then General Muhammadu Buhari, titled “The Sixteen ‘Sins’ of General Muhammadu Buhari”. I reviewed the book on July 29, 2010, more than nine years ago, before Buhari became President in 2015. The presentation of the book and my review took place at the Kaduna International Trade Fair Complex, General Buhari and Alhaji Balarabe Musa, the former governor of the then North Central State (now Kaduna state and Katsina State) graced the occasion. Members of the erstwhile Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) led by their Chairman, Prince Tony Momoh, thronged the venue. Just like his first book, the book titled “Who Really is General Muhammadu Buhari’’, highlighted the idiosyncratic make-up of General Buhari. It is an important analysis of Buhari’s personality and the factors that determine his worldview.

Now, after his first tenure as President, most of the issues that were raised by Prof. Tam David-West on the Buhari phenomenon are still relevant today. The late Tam David-West epitomises the rear avatar personality cult that Buhari enjoys amongst his teeming supporters. although, the perceived ideological commitment of the defunct CPC under which Buhari contested for President in 2011, might have been diluted somewhat when it dissolved into the All Progressive Congress (APC), which is now the ruling party under President.

May the soul of Tamunuemi (Tam) Sokari David-West, rest in peace.

Ayo Dunmoye, ayodunmoye@yahoo.com

