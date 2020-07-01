The scourge of rape

ADVERTISEMENT

The effects of rape on its victims are legion and devastating. Not a few female rape victims are traumatised for the rest of their lives after they had been raped. Are some women’s frigidity not traceable to the sexual violence that was inflicted on them by rapists? Even after they had gotten married, they would still have a great dislike for sex, owing to what they suffered in the past. Their negative attitude to sex can cause the break-up of their marriages. And some female victims of rape have become inveterate misandrists.

More so, victims of rape are stigmatised, which makes them have low self-esteem. That’s why some women who suffered rape did not make it public, not to talk of them inviting the police to arrest the rapists. When rape victims keep silent, rapists are emboldened to continue perpetrating the vile act of rape. And some of the rape victims are landed with unintended pregnancies.

I urge rape victims not to keep quiet for fear of being stigmatised. They should invite the police to effect the arrest of the culprits and press charges against them.

Chiedu Uche Okoye, Uruowulu-Obosi, Anambra Sate writerlyadichie@gmail.com

