The Religion of COVID-19

As the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, spreads across the world, with more than 113,000 cases and 48,000 deaths globally; health and government officials are scrambling to get a handle on what the World Health Organization (WHO) has officially declared a pandemic. Much has been said about the importance of staying at home and maintaining social distance, but has it sunk into our heads? No. I will tell you why.

I read a tweet a few days ago that said: ‘We are fighting two viruses in Nigeria: COVID-19 and Ignorance”. I agree wholeheartedly. Now more than ever, is the time to address the root of all our problem-our blind and overzealous attachment to religion in Nigeria.

Last week, a large number of mosques in northern Nigeria defied government’s advice and held the Friday congregational prayers. As if that was not enough, a popular Islamic scholar held a press conference denying the existence of COVID-19 and attributed the present circumstances to an attack on religion by the West. I watched as his followers listened with bated breath and nodded their heads like Agama lizards. Their infallible leader had spoken, his word was the truth, cast in store.

That same week, I went to Jaiz bank to make some transactions. We were made to stand outside in the hot sun as people went in batches of five. Five customers entered for every five people that exited, in order to reduce crowding in the banking hall. As can be imagined, a long queue had formed outside the bank entrance and were complaining loudly. I found a spot in the shade and was scrolling through my phone when I heard a loud commotion. A young impatient man, deciding enough was enough attack edthe bank security staff, verbally. From the back I could hear him screaming that Jaiz Bank was being unfair in its treatment of customers. The man went on a tirade demanding how an Islamic bank could be insisting on crowd control measures. Didn’t they believe in Qadr (Destiny)- whatever would be, would be? Was not Allah (SWT) our only Saviour? The solution was just to pray and not allow the West to brainwash us with all this talk of quarantine. The outside crowd listened attentively as he spewed nonsense. Again, some were nodding their heads like Agama lizards while some of us turned our face in disgust, ashamed of sharing the earth with this nincompoop.

You see, Nigeria has to wake up and smell the coffee. Religion is a way of life and thus whether we like it or not, will always be an integral part of our lives. Politics and health, especially included. Therefore, we cannot continue to allow all and sundry mount a pulpit and preach in the name of freedom of speech. We cannot allow every handsome, smooth talking maniac to start preaching on Friday. We cannot allow every attractive couple, sweet-talk their way into opening a parish and mislead millions every Sunday. We have to create a system of checks and balances that will sieve out falsehood and misinformation before a sermon is given. Our religious leaders need to undergo training, after which they will be given a licence to preach. Misleading the public will automatically revoke their licence and attract a fine. Then and only then, can we bring an end to this foolishness.

I can only speak for Islam, which is my religion and therefore, the subject I am conversant with. It is not right for a scholar to wake up one morning and decide he or she is suddenly an expert on infectious diseases or to start concocting a conspiracy theory that was revealed to him in his sleep. If it was a disease sent to us by the West, why then is the death toll in Italy increasing by the day? Is it that the virus shows favouritism? Favouring Christians and sparing Muslims? What about Saudi Arabia and Iran? I do not understand the logic. Why do our scholars insist, knowing fully well that people look up to them, on speaking authoritatively on that which does not concern them? It is akin to me deciding to open an Islamiyya class and giving Tafseer (interpretation of the Qur’an) with my rusty Arabic to people I know who look up to me. Why? Is the Islamic ruling on what to do during pandemics not clear for all to see?

I can understand the Ebola salt and water debacle, we blamed it on ignorance. But, what about deliberately misleading people? Is that not a crime in itself? Since we cannot shove religious education and common sense down some people’s throats, can we please censor the content of our religious leaders’ sermons? Can we ensure that only those qualified in the Deen are given licence to preach? A hadith by Abu al-Darda’ (Allah be pleased with him) related that the Messenger of Allah (PBUH) said, “Scholars are the inheritors of the prophets.” [Related by Tirmidhi, Abu Dawud, Nasa’i, Ibn Maja, Ahmad, Ibn Hibban, and others (sahih)]. Therefore, is it this important set of people that we willingly allow to be tainted by some con-artists? We allow every Tom, Dick and Harry to rub shoulders with scholars that have degrees and years of experience in fatwa under their belts? Is that how we want to progress as a nation?

This table has been shaken. Let the debates begin.

