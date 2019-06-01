The noblest Roman of them all

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday began his second term on an ominous note: silence. For an administration defined by words, it was curious that Buhari merely took his oath of office and departed. What a difference four years make! In 2015, Buhari had taken the political map with him to the Eagle Square ceremony, travelling…

This content is for subscribers only.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin