The Nigerian Trump

ADVERTISEMENT

Donald J. Trump last week became just the third president to be impeached in the history of the United States of America. But every nation has its own Trump. That is, someone who found himself in position of power, not because of pristine background, experience, leadership effectiveness, moral purity, political correctness or someone who might have indulged in gross abuse of office.

Muhammadu Buhari, Nigeria’s President. For sure, Buhari is a slowpoke, as well as a shirker. He is neither charismatic nor loquacious. More essentially, he cannot claim to know what it takes to create jobs or wealth. Thus, he may appear to pale in comparison to Donald Trump, but the truth is that the Nigerian leader actually has more in common with the American president. To begin with, Buhari is one who has sustained power through demagoguery.

ADVERTISEMENT

The similarity grows closer when considered that both Trump and Buhari thrive in hypocrisy. For instance, they assumed power in their respective countries preaching integrity, virtue, and righteousness only to gain the power to embrace, utter disregard for rule of law, and abuse of office as a way of governance.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Not to be forgotten, the Buhari apologists never fail to brandish the bad examples of President Trump as excuse for the unending moral deficiencies of the Nigerian leader. Very significantly, despite their moral failings, their respective political parties never hesitated to coalesce behind the unrepentant leaders. That explains why Trump may never be removed from office by the American Senate dominated by his party. Such blind following is also the major reason the Nigerian Senate has not attempted to impeach Buhari, let alone removing him from office. The posterity beckons. The masses grapple.

SKC Ogbonnia writes from Ugbo, Enugu State skcogbonnia@firsttexasenergy.com

Related

Download Daily Trust News App