The new face of almajiri in Nasarawa [video]

By Michael Sunday Ogwu, Lagos Published Date

Gov Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa explains why the state had to ban street begging, and why it would not be tolerated. He also speaks of a new organisation for almajiri system

