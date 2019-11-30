THE LAST GOOD BOOK I READ… On Writing

ADVERTISEMENT

Dimeji Ajibola (Filmmaker)

On Writing

by Stephen King

Filmmaker Dimeji Ajobola said his last good read is ‘On Writing’, a memoir by Stephen King. “I like it because Stephen King is one of the kings of thrillers. I wanted to learn more. I am understudying him and trying to read more about his works.”

Ajibola is a screen writer, filmmaker and animator. In 2012 he released his debut film, a musical titled ‘Hoodrush’ which received two nominations at the 9th Africa Movie Academy Awards. He is now set to release a science fiction movie, ‘Ratnik’, in the first quarter of 2020.

