THE LAST GOOD BOOK I READ… Abdulkareem Usman Dauda (Author) Johnny Nothing by Ian Probert

Author Abdulkareem Usman Dauda’s last good read is Ian Probert’s

Johnny Nothing. “It’s a story that will make you laugh and forget your sorrow. It was so interesting that I couldn’t drop it until I reached the last page. I kept laughing alone like a mad man until my wife got angry with me,” he said.

Dauda is a Nigerian Navy Petty Officer and official photographer of the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas. Recently, he won the Calcutta International Cult Film (CICFF) award for his movie script, ‘Grandfather’s Address’. In 2011, his debut novel, ‘African Cowboys’, won the readers Favourite Award Contest for that year in the United States.

