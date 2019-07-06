  1. Home
  2. Bookshelf
  3. THE LAST GOOD BOOK I READ… Abdulkareem Usman Dauda (Author) Johnny Nothing by Ian Probert
ADVERTISEMENT

THE LAST GOOD BOOK I READ… Abdulkareem Usman Dauda (Author) Johnny Nothing by Ian Probert

By Nathaniel Bivan Published Date

Author Abdulkareem Usman Dauda’s last good read is Ian Probert’s

Johnny Nothing. “It’s a story that will make you laugh and forget your sorrow. It was so interesting that I couldn’t drop it until I reached the last page. I kept laughing alone like a mad man until my wife got angry with me,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dauda is a Nigerian Navy Petty Officer and official photographer of the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas. Recently, he won the Calcutta International Cult Film (CICFF) award for his movie script, ‘Grandfather’s Address’. In 2011, his debut novel, ‘African Cowboys’, won the readers Favourite Award Contest for that year in the United States.

 

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

BREAKTHROUGH NATURAL CURE FOR PROSTATE ISSUES IN JUST 15 DAYS!!!

You Can Prevent PROSTATE CANCER!!!

Your PROSTATE ENLARGEMENT Is REVERSIBLE!!!

Don't Let It Threaten You!

To SHRINK And NORMALIZE Your PROSTATE Within 15 Days Without Surgery Or Chemical Drugs, Click Here!!! Order Now! Limited Stock Available!!!

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.