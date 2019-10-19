THE LAST GOOD BOOK I READ …

ADVERTISEMENT

Eleanya Otisi Jezreel (Painter) Talent is Not Enough by John C. Maxwell

Artist Eleanya Otisi Jezreel’s last good read is John C. Maxwell’s ‘Talent is Never Enough’. “I strongly recommend the book for anyone who wants to move beyond just being talented,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jezreel is a painter, draughtsman, and calligrapher. He was one of the ten artists who exhibited at the 2019 Kaduna Book and Arts Festival. Presently, he is working with a team of fellow artists and stakeholders towards making art exhibitions a part of prominent events within the city of Kaduna and the north in general.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App