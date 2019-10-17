The kidnapped Kano kids; Where the real problem lies

ADVERTISEMENT

The phenomenon of kidnapping is on the increase and our people are losing their morals. Imagine selling a child for 200,000 naira. The Kano incident is condemnable and the perpetrators must be brought to book. But then, does this solve the problem or prevent future occurrence?

With due respect, the rate at which our northern parents pay ‘i don’t care attitude’ towards their wards is quite alarming. Kids of school age are being left to wander about either as hawkers or beggars. These are children if properly trained could become great asset to our dear country in the nearest future. Among those kidnapped were kids aged between 2 to 10 years. So vulnerable and fragile. Instead of care and attention, they are being left unattended to, exposed and prone to attacks. Aside kidnap, these children can easily be recruited by the insurgents and instead of blessing, they turn out to be a curse to the nation.

The society is not helping matters. Once upon a time, during the Good-luck Jonathan’s administration, there used to be almajiri school. What is the success of that today? Where are the northern leaders? What are their contributions to stop this ugly menace? The governor of Kaduna state, Mal. Nasir El rufai did threaten to jail parents if they fail to enroll their wards in school. In his words, “ You can leave Kaduna State if you don’t want to send your child to school next month. No more street begging again. Any parent who refuses to send his or her child to school will be persecuted and sent to prison”. Even with this, child begging still persist in Kaduna.

The almajiri system has continued to thrive because irresponsible parents have abandoned their basic responsibilities. If you are vigilant and security conscious, it will be difficult for your child to be kidnapped. The government and other northern leaders also have to intervene. Policies that are implementable must be enforced. There should be a total ban on this almajiri phenomenon. Children must be lifted off the streets. This will save their future and the lives of many Nigerians.

Adama Umar Ayuba wrote from the Mass Communication Department, BUK.

