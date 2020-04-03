The Ka’ba and the Mataf area then

ADVERTISEMENT

The Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, says everyone should repent in order to overcome the global coronavirus pandemic.

The Osun State’s monarch, in a statement on Thursday, described the pandemic as “a strong warning of God’s supremacy above everything.”

He specifically challenged world leaders to reframe their working constitutions “to give natural law a breathing space.”

According to Oluwu, people must repent from bestiality, homosexuality, corruption, idolatry, ritual killings, arbitrary use of power, among others.

He said: “Our sins cannot put God to limit. The chicken has come home to roast. People have contradicted and thought they can act against natural law with impunity. Just one of the punitive measures from God, we’re humbled.

“We should all repent, resign and respect the natural dictates of God. With this, the healing process of COVID-19 will begin by next week precisely April 9, 2020.

“When God forgives this and you continue in your sins, He may bring another worse hardship, may He forbid.”

