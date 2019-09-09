  1. Home
  2. IT World
  3. ‘The Indomitables’ game launched on Google Play Store
ADVERTISEMENT

‘The Indomitables’ game launched on Google Play Store

By Christiana T. Alabi, Lagos Published Date

 DUFIL Prima Foods, makers of Indomie noodles, has launched ‘The Indomitables’, Nigeria’s first superhero based endless runner mobile game on Android platforms.

The newly launched game is riding on Indomie’s well-known superhero cartoon characters.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ‘Indomitables’ game features the superheroes, Vision, Tweeny, Stretchy, Swifty and Big Boy, collectively known as‘The Indomitables’, who take on the might of the Hunger Monsters unleashed by General Wrath.

Speaking on the modalities for playing the game, the Brand Manager of Indomie, Mr. Nikhil Das, explained that the player could play as any superhero by collecting bowls of Indomie Noodles that satiate hunger and Indomie amulets that give apt superpowers.

Also commenting on the new innovation, the Group Public Relations and Events Manager, Dufil Prima Foods, Mr Temitope Ashiwaju, revealed that the game is another way the brand is engaging with her teeming consumers. “The Indomitables’ is the first game a food brand has launched on play store in Nigeria.

 

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time.

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.