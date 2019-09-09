‘The Indomitables’ game launched on Google Play Store

ADVERTISEMENT

DUFIL Prima Foods, makers of Indomie noodles, has launched ‘The Indomitables’, Nigeria’s first superhero based endless runner mobile game on Android platforms.

The newly launched game is riding on Indomie’s well-known superhero cartoon characters.

The ‘Indomitables’ game features the superheroes, Vision, Tweeny, Stretchy, Swifty and Big Boy, collectively known as‘The Indomitables’, who take on the might of the Hunger Monsters unleashed by General Wrath.

Speaking on the modalities for playing the game, the Brand Manager of Indomie, Mr. Nikhil Das, explained that the player could play as any superhero by collecting bowls of Indomie Noodles that satiate hunger and Indomie amulets that give apt superpowers.

Also commenting on the new innovation, the Group Public Relations and Events Manager, Dufil Prima Foods, Mr Temitope Ashiwaju, revealed that the game is another way the brand is engaging with her teeming consumers. “The Indomitables’ is the first game a food brand has launched on play store in Nigeria.

