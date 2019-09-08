The herder/farmer conflict: What way forward?

ADVERTISEMENT

Introduction

Conflict between farmers and animal keepers (otherwise called Cattle Herders) is not new to Nigeria. Many countries around the world faced similar crisis. They worked to find the appropriate solutions. Some of the solutions were brutal. Nigeria is currently facing challenges to its peace and stability, but does not seem to be seriously working to resolve to restore the peace we so badly need for our progress and development.

For many countries in the Americas and Europe livestock rearing is an important source of employment and a key economic activity and a main contributor to the national economy. So it was in Nigeria until recently when it became a national calamity.

Nigeria is estimated to have among its ethnic population groups some 20 million people whose livelihoods entirely depend on animal husbandry: rearing of cattle and sheep. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), there are may be as many as 20 million cattle and about 40 million sheep in Nigeria. Most of these two categories of domestic animals are in the hands of the nomadic population, most of them of the Fulani stock.

There are two types of Fulani: the settled town Fulani and the cattle rearing Fulani in the rural areas (popularly referred to as Mbororo’en). The settled Fulani live in towns along with other Nigerians and participate in the social, economic and political life of the country. But they are a dying tribe.

I am a Town Fulani man and I herd cattle. Although I am a pure Fulani, my children are what is today called Hausa/Fulani, whose first language is Hausa. Today, only a few of them speak my language, Fufulde, and are therefore easily recognized more as Hausa than Fulani. Of my 11 grandchildren, five do not understand a word of my language. Some of them cannot even speak the Hausa language.

When I was growing up in the town of Yola, Adamawa State in the 1930s, only the few educated school teachers understood the Hausa language as the lingua franca was Fulfulde. If a first time visitor who speaks only the Hausa language entered the town and was asking to be guided to his destination, no one would understand him. Today, if you only speak Fulfulde, there may be no one to understand you. For me, there is sufficient evidence that the much touted Fulani political domination is mere hallucination with political motives designed to achieve certain objectives. If there was any such thinking in the past it is obvious that it’s coming to an end.

Of the Fulani emirs that are still on their thrones in present day Nigeria, very few speak the Fulfulde language. In Sokoto the seat of the Fulani Empire there hardly anyone left speaking the language or practicing the culture. That is why I cannot understand how this dying clan can Fulanise not only Nigeria but the whole of the West African sub region.

Nor can I see how the other Fulani clan, the Mbororo’en, uneducated as they are, living in the wild can Fulanize 180 million other Nigerians, considering that they hardly have any educated people among them; do not live in cities, are not members of political parties, cannot contest elections; do not vote and have no representation in any local government council, or House of Assembly, the House of Representatives or Senate. They are equally absent in the public services of the local, state of Federal.

Even among the Mbororo’en (the cattle rearing groups) who are presently the major speakers of the Fulfulde language, it is rapidly disappearing as well. The Mbororo’en have no homes or any land of their own. They mostly live in the remote transit camps known from the beginning of time as Rugas. They roam around the countrysides, in search for fodder and water for their animals.

However, they pay their personal income tax called Haraji, pay the cattle tax called Jangali or other taxes that exist in different forms. They are invariably the only group of people in Nigeria who pay tax on their capital assets but receive nothing in return from government in form of social services or protection.

As is well known their access to education and health facilities is severely limited. There are no longer any veterinary services in this country, the only service they needed in the past and used to get in return for the tax they paid in colonial times.

They are on their own, separated and denigrated by the rest of the society. They may not be even aware of the debate now going in their name and about their future in this federation.

The Nomadic Problems of Nigeria

When the population of Nigeria was small, less than 40 million around the early 1950s, grazing lands were plentiful and free open range grazing was possible. There was land everywhere. Access to lush grasses and watering points was easy and there was no reason for friction. All lived in peace, love and friendship complimenting each other in the use of the land resource as well as access to farm resources after each harvest and scarcity.

Today, the population of Nigeria is around 200 million people. Desert encroachment, coming together with the world wide climate change have combined to effect climate change that is changing the pattern of rain distribution. Access to land and its resources has now become virtually impossible. Livestock owners who continue to practice free open grazing as in the past cannot now gain access into grazing areas without trespassing on farms and causing damage and inviting violence.

In the past, there existed traditional mechanisms that settled disputes between farmers and herders. Since the Local Government Reforms in 1976 or thereabouts, the traditional system of mediating peace transferred to the police and the judiciary. Judicial corruption and police extortion have made peaceful mediation impossible.

Both the herders and the farmers have lost confidence in the police and the judiciary. For this reason farmers and herders have to resolve to self-help, which could imply people taking the law into their own hands to resolve even insignificant conflicts. This often leads to violence, deaths and destructions.

Early Recognition and Action

The inevitability of this crisis was foreseen as far back as early as in the1930s. The Katsina Emirate took the first early steps to set up grazing areas for cattle, sheep and goats, popularly called hurumis, which in later years transformed into the grazing reserves in Northern Nigeria during the First Republic. Stock routes that would allow free movement of livestock were established and protected. All designed to reduce the possibility of conflict occurring during the normal movement of animals to and from grazing areas.

The First Republic Government of Northern Nigeria established by law grazing reserves to avert the impending crisis, such as the ones we are witnessing today. The grazing Reserves were established in all of the 12 provinces of the Northern Region.

The Land Use Decree now an Act of the National Assembly is entrenched in the 1979 and all subsequent constitutions of the country. The Act makes specific provisions for land for livestock production and for the regulation of all lands in the country. The provision made in the Act was to provide land for all Nigerians interested in livestock production, not just for the Fulani cattle herders.

Perhaps, in order to clarify what this crisis is about, it is necessary to explain the livestock situation of the country. Up to now we have practiced free range grazing, which has become unacceptable. We need to find ways of managing the livestock (cattle) population of the country. First attempts were to set up grazing reserves into which all herdsmen and cattle and sheep would be confined. After over 60 years of its practice in all the 19 states of the federation, this solution has now become unacceptable in many parts of the country where the idea is totally rejected and at least in two states outlawed.

Federal Intervention

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture in the early life of the current administration announced that it would import grass seeds from Brazil, give the herders the seeds to plant. Crisis resolved and so resolve. What the Ministry must have forgotten was that the wondering fulani herders own no land to plant the grass; lack the knowledge to prepare the land to plant the grass and manage the pastures so created and do not have the money to buy land, clear and prepare to plant and to manage the pastures. The project never took off.

Without any explanation, the Ministry said it would establish colonies for the cattle men. The idea like its predecessor the grazing reserves was rejected by many states, the print media and all who care to comment on the subject.

Now we are engaged in an angry debate about Rugas. All the Southern States have rejected all proposals for any solution on the table. They are even insisting that those states that have accepted the idea should abandon the thoughts. They have proposed no solutions which suggests that they would prefer that the uncertainty and violence should continue.

Although the crisis of the livestock industry started well before Nigeria became independent from Britain and the matter was debated in the British Parliament in later 1954 without a solution, the

