The critic in the corridors of power

Why people spend time congratulating political appointees baffle me. It looks to me like one of the reasons our country remains where and how it is. Such nonsense is alien to democratic institutions. Political appointment is supposed to be the worst test possible of people’s integrity and character. A person’s true character shines through these appointments and their true convictions are tested. Not many who walk that lane come out shinning. Only one wish is suitable for any professional investing their hard-earned reputation into a politrician’s quest – that is Tai Solarin’s favourite retort – may your road be rough. Exactly what I wish my friends and colleagues who take public appointments with governments and people they only know from the well-manicured media profiles.

Professionals who put their hard-earned reputation and integrity on the line to serve Naija politricians take a very painful risk. Very often, they come out diminished rather than enhanced. Many a hitherto conscientious ones have left while some are still serving with their integrity in rags and tatters with a few crumbs that fall from their master’s table. It is not recommended for anyone intending on building a veritable career except they want a servile resume padded with bootlicking and incivility.

As anyone who has worked with them would confirm, Naija politricians are mostly unrefined. If you find a Naija politrician who has truly won an election, you have helped humanity solve three of Bongos Ikwue’s riddles – a virgin in a maternity ward, sunrise from the west and a river that never flows. Investing one’s integrity in a Naija politrician’s electoral scam is injurious to one’s integrity. They are vain and empty but puffed and vainglorious. They have no blueprint for effective government, yet they do not know what good or professional advice is and would never take it. Integrity means nothing to them and they’ll tar yours without scruples. They are mostly unconscionable and your morality means nothing to them.

It is good to weigh one’s notoriety against filthy lucre and chicanery because that is what most people come out with at the end of their ‘service’. People with good name and reputation should guard it with all they have and not throw their precious stones to swine. From this writer to the likes of David Attah, Reuben Abati to Garba Shehu and Femi Adesina, history may be unkind to many a critic in the corridors of power. Bayo Onanuga has written a summation of his perception of himself as a journalist-critic in public office and Lanre Kawu is still in office.

Are we asking people not to take national appointments? Absolutely no. Every individual must weigh the options. If we leave the field of play for the established crooks, we fail in our assignments to practice what we preach. The questions to ask among others are – what value would I be adding to good governance? What are the chances of adding those values without compromising on integrity and good name? Would I leave having added value or would I be worsted by the adventure?

Against the rash of criticism that greeted the appointment and withdrawal of the appointment of fellow writer, Festus Adedayo’s nomination as SA Media to the new president of the sinnate I’ll love to say – congratulations, Festus you’ve just dodged a bullet. Your gratitude to the man is well intentioned, but just leave room for Parmenides favourite quote – ex nihilo nihil fit – from nothing comes nothing. Naija politrics not only corrupt best intentions but even good morals. As citizens, we can only wish Mr. Lawan well. With a process that is plagued in controversies, let’s hope he ends on the side of the people but never fail to remember that living on hope in Naija is starvation diet.

Re: June 12, Biafra and the national question – Daily Trust, June 16.

Sir,

The Yoruba nation didn’t make June 12 happen, all Nigerians did, especially the maligned species up North. But it’s the Yoruba who have milked the great event to no end. One would think that the designation of June 12 a national holiday in the class of January 1, January 15 and October 1, would bring closure to the historic issue. Not on Nigeria’ s life, the major beneficiaries would go on an on.

It’s inexplicable the suggestion that the civil war, or the Biafra war (as you choose to call it) should receive any recognition except as a national tragedy triggered by the actions of a group of military officers deluded by “a sense of mission.” The fact that their actions prompted all subsequent events cannot be denied, nor can arguments that they were driven by altruism be forced into the minds of their victims.

What would “a Biafra Day” mark? The loss of lgbo lives? What of the lives lost on January 15? The designation of January 15 as a Memorial Day for all lives lost from since the involvement of Nigerian military in the First World War to our own Civil War is sufficient recognition.

By the way, the results of the reconciliation process began by General Gowon were evident in the election of Dr Alex Ekwueme as Vice President less than a decade after the end of the civil war. President Buhari’s “policy” of paying attention to only those who voted for him was plainly wrong and would be a model for those who succeed him in office in the future.

Thank you

M T Usman

aboutmahmud@yahoo.com

Note: This is merely in exercise of the right of reply and not an endorsement of the views of the writer.

tundeasaju@dailytrust.com.ng

