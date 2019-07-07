The blood of Jesus (II)

ADVERTISEMENT

7 Powerful blessings in the blood of Jesus

1. Forgiveness. As Christians, we all know there is definitely forgiveness in the Blood of Jesus. This is the basic central message of true Christianity – that God the Father sent His one and only begotten Son Jesus Christ down to our earth in the flesh to physically die on the cross in order to save us and give us total and permanent forgiveness for all of our sins.

Without Jesus dying and shedding His blood on the cross, there would be no forgiveness and no remission of any of our sins. Here are some extremely powerful verses from Scripture specifically telling us this:

“For this is My blood of the new covenant, which is shed for many for the remission of sins.” (Matthew 26:28)

“In Him we have redemption through His blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of His grace.” (Ephesians 1:7)

“But now in Christ Jesus you who once were far off have been made near by the blood of Christ.” (Ephesians 2:13)

“For the life of the flesh is in the blood … for it is the blood that makes atonement for the soul.” (Leviticus 17:11)

When He appeared to the disciples after His resurrection, He talked of His bones and flesh but not His blood because it had been shed.

He first took it to heaven to sprinkle upon the mercy seat etc. The High Priest was the sacrificial lamb at the same time.

Because it is pure and stainless, it was shed only once and for all.

The blood deals with the root of the problem – thus providing a sure and permanent solution. It does not expire or run out. You cannot exhaust it. It multiplies just like the bread.

Daily cleansing from our sins. The blood of bulls and goats covers, but the blood of Jesus cleanses and washes sin away. Hebrews 9:19-22 Protection. The blood of Jesus protects us (immunizes us) against demonic attacks. The blood removes the platform upon which demons operate – thus paralyzing them. The blood of Jesus is our defense against the forces of darkness; against witches and wizards. It neutralizes satanic anointing or poisons. You can use the blood of Jesus to cleanse your hands, products and services. It keeps the death angels out of your house, family, business etc. Exodus 12:7, 12-13. It keeps plagues out of your life. If the blood of a lamb could keep death out with such precision, how much more will the blood of the Lamb of God protect you! Access to the covenant blessings. It is the seal of the new covenant. The blood qualifies you for the covenant blessings. It speaks the blessings of God into our lives. The blood of Jesus bears witness on earth that the blessings are yours; that it is all paid for. Blood covenants are life covenants. The blood of Jesus re-states your claim to the resources of the earth. Access to God’s throne in prayer. None of us is qualified to come before God except by the blood. The blood of Jesus gives us access to the throne of God where we obtain mercy and find grace to help in the time of need. Hebrews 4:16. We have unlimited access to God in prayer through the blood of Jesus. Hebrews 10:19-22 Deliverance and Victory in warfare. You can Plead the Blood of Jesus against specific types of attacks such as attacks from demons or other evil people, any kind of physical illness or disease, or any kind of addiction to drugs or alcohol.

Something else happened that day when Jesus died on the cross for all of our sins. The Bible tells us that Jesus also defeated Satan and all of the powers of darkness that day! Here are several good verses from Scripture proving this point to you:

“…that through death He might destroy him who had the power of death, that is, the devil, and release those who through fear of death were all their lifetime subject to bondage.” (Hebrews 2:14)

“He has delivered us from the power of darkness and translated us into the kingdom of the Son of His love, in whom we have redemption through His blood, the forgiveness of sins.” (Colossians 1:13)

“Having disarmed principalities and powers, He made a public spectacle of them, triumphing over them in it.” (Colossians 2:15)

“For this purpose the Son of God was manifested, that He might destroy the works of the devil.” (1John 3:8)

“And they overcame him by the blood of the Lamb and by the word of their testimony, and they did not love their lives to the death.” (Revelation 12:11)

Healing. It is the life-giving blood of the believer. The life of the flesh is in the blood. It gives life to our flesh and repairs and restores all damaged organs. ““Most assuredly, I say to you, unless you eat the flesh of the Son of Man and drink His blood, you have no life in you. 54 Whoever eats My flesh and drinks My blood has eternal life, and I will raise him up at the last day.” John 6:54

How do you benefit from the Blood?

Know that it was shed for you. Mark 14:24. People rush into pleading the blood without first meditating on (a) The person (God the Son) whose blood was shed, (b) Why it was shed and (c) Who it was shed for. It was shed for me. He had me in mind when He shed His blood. He had my sins, my confusion, my poverty, my desperate needs, my addictions and frustrations, my tears and shattered dreams, my broken heart in mind. There may be thousands of people but He is concerned about me. He shed His blood for me. You must personalize it!

It is the currency of salvation Acts 20:28. We are bought with a very high price- the blood of Jesus. You protect what you paid for. The more it costs you, the more valuable it is. Or the more valuable an item is, the more you pay for it. The blood speaks of your value. Your value is not determined by how much money is in your hand. It is not determined by what people think about you but the price that was paid for you. 1Peter 1:18-19, Ephesians 1:7.

Confess your sins and receive forgiveness by faith. Plead the blood, sprinkle the blood to sanctify yourself or anyone or object. Plead the blood over your family, house, and all you have before going to bed everyday and whenever you come under attack. The angels rush to your aid whenever you plead the blood. Demons on the other hand, flee when you start pleading the blood. Take Holy Communion. You can most appropriate the power in the blood of Jesus by taking the Holy Communion. Visualize it going through your blood vessels to give life to all the tissues and organs in your body. It is more potent than any drug or therapy.

I plead the blood of Jesus over you: your spirit, soul and body, in the name of Jesus! By the blood of Jesus, you are cleansed of every disease and delivered from demonic affliction, in the name of Jesus!

Bishop Dr. Charles Olowojoba is the General Overseer of Dayspring Bible Church Worldwide with HQ in Abuja, Nigeria & President, Dayspring Christian Ministries Int’l.

Website: www.dayspringcmi.org

e-mail: dayspringcm2000@yahoo.com

Help line: 08035150515

