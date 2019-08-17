‘The Bashir Liman we knew’

ADVERTISEMENT

Bashir Liman, a Daily Trust reporter in Jos, also a staff of the Ministry of Mining and Steel, stationed in Plateau State, died last Saturday in a ghastly motor accident along Ningi road while traveling to Jama’are in Bauchi State. Apart from contributing to all the Daily Trust titles, Liman was prolific in covering the entertainment industry. Here, some artists, including his colleagues, speak about him and his work.

Ali Nuhu, Actor, Director and Producer:

I received the death of Bashir Liman with deep sorrow. I met him in some years ago and we have interacted on various issues and he has been very accommodating and encouraging.

During our involvement in politics, Bashir was always at hand with good advice that helped us a lot during that period, and to cap it all, he has never been an instrument of setback in the industry, even when he had the chance to do so.

Before his death, he had asked for my permission to work on my biography, which I gladly gave to him. He told me he wanted to work on it based on the contribution I have made in the development of the industry. Indeed, Kannywood and the media sector has lost a true practitioner and a hero. We pray for his gentle soul to rest in peace. Amin.

Abdul Amart, Producer:

I think I am the worst hit by the sudden death of Bashir Liman, because we became so close ever since we were introduced. We learned to respect him as a promoter of the industry, and indeed the history of Kannywood will not be complete without mentioning late Bashir’s contribution towards its development.

We spoke barely three hours to the accident that resulted to his death. He called me to discuss an issue he thought needs the industry’s attention and he said we will discuss in detail when he returned, only for me to be told that he had an accident three hours later and lost his life. I was shocked and devastated, but that is the will of Allah. I was the last person he spoke with from the industry, no doubt his death is a great loss to not only the people he worked with but to the entire entertainment sector. May Allah grant his soul eternal rest and give his family the fortitude to bear the loss.

Adie Vanessa Offiong, Daily Trust Arts & Entertainment Editor:

It was a rude shock to learn of your death, Bashir. Only on Tuesday I spoke to you about material for the Magazine Cover and as always, you came forth with the interview on Saturday. It was your last piece of work for us. Maybe that was you saying goodbye and in a way we would not forget you, or your dedication. Thank you so much for being there.

This one is a personal loss for me. I will miss you and your readiness to help.

Bashir, you always came through for me and made my work so much easier. May God grant you peaceful rest and comfort your family. Amen.

Nathaniel Bivan, Daily Trust Reporter:

I talked on the phone with Bashir almost every week. In fact, on August 3, a Sunday, we had a brief chat, and thank God it wasn’t work related as usual. Little did I know it would be my last discussion with him. Our phone calls were always about work, and he was the one person I knew I could always count on when we needed an interview or story, urgently, for the entertainment pages, and others I oversee. I will miss him immensely, especially his first word when he picks my call: ‘Manya’. May his soul rest in peace. Amen.

Saed Nagudu, Singer and Actor:

Late Bashir has been a very good friend of mine. I met him some few years ago in Kano when we were going to a presidential campaign. I was part of the presidential entertainment campaign team. I can remember vividly that, that day my phone went off and he voluntarily offered his phone to me and said, “You can use my phone and I will send the pictures to you later.” This is to show you how friendly late Bashir was. He encouraged me during a lot of my recording sessions, and we met a lot in Jos.

Two days to his death, we spoke on the possibility of conducting an interview with me on my new songs He was so apologetic for not conducting the interview as earlier scheduled due to his tight engagement. We agreed to have the interview after the Sallah break. I was so shocked when I received news of his death. Bashir was more than a friend to me. He was a brother. A man of sound and good character, very jovial and nice to be with at all times. I will keep praying for his gentle soul to rest in perfect peace. Amin.

Falalu Dorayi, Actor, Director and Producer:

Late Bashir Liman has been one of the strongest Kannywood media allies I have ever come across. He took Kannywood industry so serious as if he owns it. I can’t remember the first time we met, but we have been friends for quite a long time.

To be candid, his death has been a great lost to the industry and we will no doubt find it very difficult to replace him. Late Bashir Liman has been a friend of the industry whose concern has always been the development of the industry. He would call and advise you even when you didn’t ask for it. He encourages a lot of us with professional advice. Though a trained journalist, he is seen and considered by all of us as one of us. We mourn him, and we will continue to pray for his gentle soul to rest in peace. Indeed, Kanywood and the media circle has lost a rare gem. May Allah (SWT) have mercy on his soul. Amin.

