‘The accused person is an animal, he sleeps with his own daughter’

A police prosecutor yesterday told a chief magistrate court, Ogba, Lagos, to severely punish a defendant, Ede Tindale, allegedly for sleeping with his own daughter.

The prosecutor, Ezekiel Ayorinde, told the court that Tindale was “not fit to live in a sane society.”

Ayorinde told the court, “The accused is an animal for sleeping with his own daughter. Only animals can indulge in such an act. Because he has reduced himself to that level, he should be treated as such.”

The prosecutor alleged that Tindale started abusing his daughter from when she was 11-years-old and continued till May 28, 2020, when she turned 19, adding it was on that fateful day that the mother of the girl discovered the incest and reported to the police.

He said the crime was committed at No. 26, Kajola Street, off Emmanuel bus stop, Governor’s Road, Ikotun, Lagos.

He further alleged that the defendant was always taking advantage of the girl, who the police described as the couple’s first child, as his wife usually went to work very early in the morning and returned late in the evening.

The alleged abuse was said to have continued for so long because Tindale threatened the girl not to tell anybody what he was doing to her.

“But the daughter eventually summoned courage and reported to her mother the trauma she was passing through in the hands of her father,” Ayorinde told the court.

The mother in turn reported the matter to the police at the Family Support Unit, Ikotun. After which police operatives arrested Tindale.

The court did not take the defendant’s plea after the prosecutor asked it to refer the matter to the Lagos State Department of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice, saying it was a capital offence that involved life imprisonment as penalty.

The magistrate, Mrs B. O. Osunsanmi, ordered that Tindale be remanded in prison custody without an option of fine and directed the prosecutor to duplicate the file and send it to the DPP for advice.

