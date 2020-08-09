That US charge of Al-Qaeda infiltration

ADVERTISEMENT

The charge made by a top American soldier last week that international terrorist groups Al-Qaeda and ISIS are penetrating Nigeria through its troubled northwestern corner caused concern in this country and heightened worries about pervasive insecurity in the country.

Major General Dagvin Anderson, commander of US Special Operations Africa, said on Wednesday that Al-Qaeda was seizing upon Africa’s ineffective grappling with the coronavirus pandemic to advance their goals in vulnerable societies in Nigeria and other African countries. He said they are moving into our northwestern corner and aim to move further downwards to what he called “littoral areas.”

According to Anderson, Al-Qaeda took advantage of the pandemic and closed 9,000 schools across Africa, thus “they take away the future.” This is a strange claim. Though schools all over Nigeria and across Africa are closed, this was because of the pandemic. It is doubtful if Al-Qaeda played any role in schools’ closure. General Anderson also said the US has “engaged with Nigeria and continued to engage with them in intelligence sharing and in understanding what these violent extremists are doing.” He said terrorist groups continue to make headway despite what he called multiple level assistance and intelligence sharing by the Western powers.

Defence Headquarters in Abuja was however quick to underplay the American warning. Its spokesman Major General John Enenche said on Thursday that the American warning is “the usual alarm” and that our security agencies are equal to the task. Enenche however described the statement as a wakeup call or form of advice and said Nigerians have nothing to fear from it.

Certainly, Anderson’s remarks were garbled, imprecise and in one or two aspects inaccurate, such as the reason for the closure of schools. Whether this was diplomacy or intelligence double speak, we don’t know for sure. What is true is that Boko Haram, a faction of which is allied to ISIS, has wreaked and is still wreaking havoc in the Northeast while bandits, kidnappers and cattle rustlers are creating havoc in the Northwest and in North central states. Adding ISIS and Al-Qaeda to the mix is a major cause for worry.

The main focus of these international terrorist groups is the West and Western facilities and interests across the world. Yet, they are ruthless enough to seize on any opportunity they get to get a toehold outside the West for recruitment, training and logistic facilities. We do not agree with General Anderson that Western powers have provided to us enough support to fight terrorist groups. The US, in particular, drags its feet for too long when we request to purchase critical military equipment, hiding behind allegations that our troops abuse human rights in the war theatre. As we have for long argued, the best way to end human rights abuses in the region is to hasten an end to the war.

It is also surprising that General Anderson did not speak about the link between our security problems and Western actions in Libya, in particular. Scattering of Muammar Gaddafi’s arsenal has caused havoc all across the Sahel region. Those who undertook to topple his regime against the advice of the African Union [AU] must help us to cope with the fallout. It is not good enough to sit in Stuttgart and pontificate.

