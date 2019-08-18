Thank for your statesmanship, Buhari tells IBB on 78th birthday

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated former President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida on his 78th birthday.

In a message to the former Head of State, President Buhari said: “On behalf of the Federal Executive Council, my family and all Nigerians, please accept my warm felicitations on your 78th birthday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“On this special day of your life, the reminiscences of your courage and invaluable service to the army in protecting the sovereignty of the country come to the fore. Thank you for the role of statesman you are playing in the affairs the nation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As you age gracefully, the country will continue to look up to you for guidance and wisdom. May Allah continue to increase your health and grant you the strength to give your best to your family and the nation.”

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App