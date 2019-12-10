TETFund’s shift to content dev’t, right step to develop economy – Salami

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chairman of Economic Advisory Council to President Mohammadu Buhari, Dr Doyin Salami, said for Nigeria to develop its economy in a competitive way to the benefit of the people, it needs innovation, entrepreneurship and an ecosystem that is sustainable.

Dr Salami, who stated this yesterday when he paid a visit to the Executive Secretary of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND), Professor Sulieman Elias Bogoro in his office in Abuja, said the Fund’s shift from infrastructural development to content development needed to be intensified to build manpower in the education system that will solve the problems in the nation.

While noting that knowledge-base economy should be able to showcase those capacities that can be unlocked in the education sector, he said there was limit to what government could do.

Earlier, Professor Bogoro said it was important to underline the relevance of education sector to the economy, stressing that knowledge economy is the real deal in the 21st century.

He said a lot of research outputs were aimed at feathering the nest of the researchers either for certificate or for promotion of the researchers, who were mainly in the universities, polytechnic and colleges of education.

“Knowledge economy is fashion driving, perfected by research and innovation creativity and deepening of research, specifically problem solving research.

“The most competitive economies are those that are knowledge-base and centralized Science, technology Engineering and Mathematics. Nigeria cannot operate differently,” he said.

The TETFund boss said there was a paradigm shift in proceeding with development of Nigeria’s economy in the contest of the key area under the sustainable development goals.

