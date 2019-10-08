TETFund to get sponsors for ‘Centres of Excellence’ by 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

The Executive Secretary of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Prof Suleiman Elias Bogoro has said in a bid to improve content development of higher institution in the country, the Fund is to begin funding and get sponsorship of “TETfund Centres of Excellence” from 2020.

Prof Bogoro who stated this on Tuesday during an interface with journalists in Abuja said having provided more infrastructural development in the institution, it was agreed that the fund should sink more resources on the content component of the institutions which include research, library development , journal publication and PhD Thesis and others.

He said National Research Fund of TETFund that has a grant of N50 million is the largest research granting platform in Nigeria, saying this and more are one of the feats of the Fund that among other things has made TETFund a Model in Africa.

While noting that six African countries have come to Nigeria to copy what TETFund is doing, he said if “we had failed no other person will want to establish another fund in the country”

TETFund boss also said the students population of public institution is 94 per cent while private is less than six per cent, “that shows that there is a justification in our law that we are not funding private institutions, we are funding public because that is where the majority of Nigerian students are especially children of the less privilege.”

While answering question on issue of using unqualified contractors by institutions, he said only qualified companies are engaged via the due mechanism of the schools and that TETFund does not give out the contracts from here.

“We have gross challenges in some institutions, we have some that are small level and we may just send them reminders to behave well and some get outright query from monitoring and evaluation to audit,” he said

