TETFund set up committee to assess impacts in last 20yrs

The Executive Secretary of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) Prof Suleiman Bogoro, has set up a committee to review the impacts of the Fund in the last 20 years of its existence.

Bogoro, who inaugurated the Technical Advisory Committee on Impact Assessment (TACIA) today in Abuja said TETFund was undertaking the exercise of self- evaluation to be able to reveal strengths, weaknesses, progress, challenges and windows of opportunities to improve.

“We, at TETFund are determined to maintain our status as one of the most visible, impactful and relevant intervention agencies that has become a model in Africa,” he said.

While noting that no fewer than seven African countries had visited the fund to copy its model of impacting on the tertiary education, he said it was not just about Nigeria but historical global trend that standard and quality reflects the capacity of the people as a nation.

He said the TACIA team was carefully selected to reflect some of the best experts in development work, research and scholarship, saying, “It is my expectation that recommendations can identify those things we need to do to improve the ranking of Nigeria universities.”

Also, the team is expected to propose future direction of the fund, carry out impact assessment of the intervention, determine level of its implementation and analyse speeches of past Executive secretaries, publications among others.

In his acceptance speech, the Chairman of TACIA, Prof Placid Njoku, commended TETfund for choosing to evaluate itself after 20 years of its inception.

He said TETfund was the most visible intervention in all tertiary institutions and it was important to ensure that the dream of the forefathers, who started the fund, were fully implemented.

The committee, according to him, will recognize what is being done, identify if there are gaps and recommend what can be done to bridge the gaps.

