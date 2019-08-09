TETFund approves N4.95bn for development of academic texts

ADVERTISEMENT

The Executive Secretary of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) Prof Sulieman Bogoro said the sum of N4.95bn has been approved as a seed grant for Book Development Fund aimed at publishing and developing manuscripts into textbooks in tertiary institutions.

Prof Bogoro said to ensure adequate production and supply of locally developed academic texts a seed of N2bn was initially approved and now an additional sum of N2.95bn was added out of which N2.589bn has been utilized for the intended purpose.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja at the inauguration of the Technical Advisory Group (TAG) on Book Development Fund, Bogoro said there is paucity of indigenously produced tertiary level textbooks and related academic publications in the nation’s education institutions.

“It is expected that nurturing of quality authorship and the production of indigenous books will not only ensure the availability of relevant books in diverse subjects areas that take cognizance of our local environment and sensitivities, it would also safeguard national pride,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the committee, the Chairman, Prof Charles Awo commended the Fund saying before most university’s publishing house are known for quality books particularly that of University of Ibadan.

