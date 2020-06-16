TETFund and COVID-19 compliance

ADVERTISEMENT

As a prolific researcher, the Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Professor Elias Suleiman Bogoro’s professional instincts were promptly alerted by COVID-19, refreshing his well-considered conviction that “research on problem solving suitable for our Nigerian content and environmental growth are the best options for industrial development”; which he fine-tuned for current relevance with: “COVID-19 has emptied our classrooms but shouldn’t empty our minds.”

Those words were to counsel Nigerian students and lecturers to make the most of the lockdown by engaging in research, and reminding them that the nation is counting on local content inventions and ideas to fast-track national development and self-reliance with particular reference to business, technology, governance and job creation.

Prior to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, significant progress was being recorded in rectifying the retrogressive disconnect between research agencies and academic institutions on one hand and between the academic community and the industrial and private sector on the other.

The momentum of this desirable change received a jolt of policy thrust and financial muscle from TETFund which ES, Prof. Bogoro has become the leading solicitor, advocate and focused promoter of the neglected research-to-innovation strategy for national development.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

Since his triumphant recall by popular demand, Prof. Bogoro has forged ahead in upgrading TEFund’s Education Support Services, which he set up earlier, with more research-oriented initiatives by securing greater support from the Federal Government through the education ministry, a venture that became fortuitous by the time COVID-19 spread to Nigeria.

In particular, TETFund earned presidential backing for funding six medical simulation, research and training facilities; covering all the zones of the country, which would include molecular science laboratories capable of testing and diagnosing COVID-19, Lassa fever and similar viral diseases.

It is also envisaging the research leading to a breakthrough in the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) quest for certified vaccine against COVID-19, infectious diseases and other deadly diseases as a step towards consolidating the new research and development strategy in tertiary institutions to reverse the trend of medical tourism and attendant capital flight. The institution-based research is aimed at research capacity building in tertiary.

For a more comprehensive facilitation and enhancement of excellence in science-based disciplines, TETFund also secured presidential approval to establish two centres of excellence in each of the six zones to be hosted by first, second and third generation universities.

Additionally, TETFund has just approved six COVID-19 research grants to the tune of over N200m in support of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19.

Prof. Bogoro’s tireless advocacy, impact –seeking motivation and reputation for prudence and patriotism has greatly enhanced the priority rating of research and development in our tertiary institutions, rapidly transforming TETFund into the leading hub for channeling substantial funding into strategic national development initiatives as highlighted in the presidential approval for boosting the TETFund National Research Fund (NRF) to the unprecedented amount of N5bn for the 2019 NRF Call for Proposals.

Private institutions and the private sector were invited as research partners in many of the grant applications in keeping with international best practices and objectives of the policy.

The outcome saw to the evaluation, recommendation and approval of 128 research grant applications, with the endorsement of the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, whose confidence in Prof. Bogoro’s credibility, competence and capacity manifested marvelously in the triumphant reinstatement of the professor as ES of TETFund in January, 2019, three years after he was inexplicably hounded out.

Elemdi Akowe wrote from Ilorin.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App