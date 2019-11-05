Tertiary institutions in Bauchi issue ultimatum over October salary

ADVERTISEMENT

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the Academic and Non-Academic Staff Unions of Bauch State owned tertiary institutions has issued one week ultimatum to the state government to pay the workers October salary or risk withdrawal of service.

A letter addressed to the state’s Head of Civil Service and dated October 2019, signed by the state Chairman and Secretary of JAC, Muhammed Bello Umar and Engr Abubakar Ahmed, yesterday, said JAC was concerned that the state government was yet to pay its members despite assurances by the state government that they would be paid.

ADVERTISEMENT

The state government had withheld the October salary of over 41, 000 workers due to non-submission of their Bank Verification Numbers.

The letter read; “salary is a statutory right of any worker, as such non-negotiable, therefore, withholding our members’ salary is a clear violation of the civil service rule and breach of bond between employee and employer. Hence, our members should be paid their October salary immediately.”

JAC observed that tertiary institutions in the state are governed by the Governing Councils which were appointed by the state governor.

“Our promotions should be implemented as ratified by the Governing Councils. Similarly, yearly increment should be automatic,” it added.

They noted that JAC is an umbrella of all the registered trade unions of ASUP, SSANIP, NASU, COEASU and SSUCOEN of tertiary institutions in the state.

Related

Dear Readers,

Kindly take one minute (1) of your time to fill out this short question.

This questionnaire is designed to sample readers' opinions regarding what the feel about Daily Trust newspaper advertisement; it is not intended to used for any purpose other than to improve the quality of our newspapers. Any information provided will therefore be treated as confidential.

Download Daily Trust News App