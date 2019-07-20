Terry Tha Rapman drops latest music video

ADVERTISEMENT

Terry Tha Rapman has dropped his latest music video ‘Joe Spazm SZN’.

The single, which was produced by singer/rapper Pherowshuz, has gone viral on social media with rappers and rap fans jumping in on the #joespazmsznchallenge where they freestyle on the instrumental.

The video was shot in the small beautiful town called Bukuru, in Jos, Plateau state.

Joe Spazm SZN was directed by Modulehead in the style of a short film.

