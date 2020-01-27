Terrorists killed 12 aid workers in Nigeria in 2019 — UN

ADVERTISEMENT

The United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Edward Kallon, says in 2019 alone, armed groups “brutally” murdered 12 aid workers in Nigeria.

Kallon said this in Abuja at the weekend during a joint press conference with the European Union Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič and the Nigerian Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq.

He said: “We are extremely worried that aid workers who are mostly Nigerians working to deliver critical lifesaving humanitarian assistance to fellow compatriots have increasingly become direct targets of attacks and abduction by non-state armed groups”.

Kallon urged all stakeholders to strengthen their efforts and provide life-saving assistance to the people affected by the crisis, stressing that “the situation demands increased collaboration.”

Also speaking, Lenarčič said the EU had donated an emergency aid package worth €2.5 million to victims of insurgency in the northeast of Nigeria.

