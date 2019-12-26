Terrorists’ attack: We won’t abandon you, Buhari tells Burkina Faso

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured the government and people of Burkina Faso who suffered a deadly terrorist attack that claimed 35 citizens that their brothers in Nigeria and the West African sub-region will not abandon them to their fate.

President Buhari, who spoke on the attack carried out on Tuesday in Arbinda, northern part of the country, said the slaying of 31 women among the innocent victims was cowardly and remains condemned by reasonable opinion all over the world.

The President recalled his meeting last weekend with the country’s President, Roch Marc Christian Kabore on the sidelines of the ECOWAS meeting, where both leaders agreed to hold a summit in the New Year to discuss the issues of security and economy.

“I look forward to that meeting,” said the President, assuring that “as we have done all the time, we will stand with our brothers and sisters in West Africa in all situations,” he said in a statement issued on Thursday by his spokesman, Garba Shehu.

President Buhari, who lauded the Burkinabe troops for repelling the deadly attack, prayed for the repose of the souls of those killed.

