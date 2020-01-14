  1. Home
Terrorist attack: Buhari commiserates with Niger Republic

President Muhammadu Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari Sunday evening spoke to Nigerien President Mahamadou Issoufou on the telephone to commiserate with him, the government and people of Niger Republic, over the terrorist attack of January 9, 2020, in Chinagodrar, which killed scores of soldiers in a military base.

Buhari, in a statement yesterday by his media aide, Garba Shehu, voiced sympathy and condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of the victims.

The president, who condemned the heinous attack by the terrorists, assured his Nigerien counterpart that Nigeria would continue to work closely with his country and other international partners to overcome terrorism and violent extremism.

He restated that the perpetrators of such cowardly acts and their sponsors deserved no peace and comfort, stressing that Nigeria stood in solidarity with her allies to ensure that justice was served.

