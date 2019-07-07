Tension mounts as thugs destroy billboards in Kogi

ADVERTISEMENT

The political atmosphere in Kogi State, ahead of the November 16 governorship election is becoming tense, following destruction of opponents’ billboards by suspected thugs.

Suspected thugs on Wednesday night destroyed billboards of an aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Vice Admiral Jibrin Usman (rtd) in parts of Lokoja, the state capital.

ADVERTISEMENT

In similar vein, billboards of Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello, who is also an aspirant for the forthcoming election, were destroyed on Thursday night in some locations in Lokoja.

A resident of Lokoja, Umar Suleiman, described the development as bad signal ahead of the election and urged political actors to prevail on their supporters to avoid any act that would lead to violence in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

When contacted, Kogi State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Busari, who condemned the development urged political actors to prevail on their supporters to play by the rules of the game.

He said politicians and their supporters must learn to tolerate one another, warning that the police would not hesitate to deal with anyone who attempts to breach the peace in the build up to the election.

Busari said the command would soon organise a stakeholders meeting to sensitise them on the need for peaceful conduct before, during and after the forthcoming election.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App