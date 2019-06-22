Tension in Wukari as suspected militia group attacks another town

ADVERTISEMENT

There is tension in Wukari town as suspected militia group attacked Sondi- a Jukun town in Wukari local government area of Taraba state- and killed many people.

Sondi is the second Jukun town to be attacked by suspected militia group in two days and the two attacks were very devastating.

It was gathered that the palace of chief of Chunko and a police station were razed down by the attackers in Chunko.

Daily Trust further gathered that in Sondi, many people feared killed and about 32 houses razed down.

It was gathered that hundreds of people have gathered at the general hospital in Wukari, waiting for the security operatives that went to Sondi to bring those killed and the injured.

The National president, Jukun youths Association, Mr. Zando Hoku told Daily Trust that Tiv militia have allegedly attacked Sondi town at mid night and killed some people.

He said seven of the attackers were killed and 32 houses razed down, adding that the militia also attacked Chunko town and burnt down the palace of chief of the town and a police station.

The president of Tiv cultural association in the state, Mr. Goodman Dahida, said the attack on Chunko town was a reprisal because the Jukun had shot a Tiv man with his family at Joita – a border town between Benue and Taraba state.

When contacted, the Police Public Relation Officer, Taraba Police Command, DSP David Misal, confirmed the attack on Chunko town by suspected militia but said he was yet to receive report on the attack on Sondi town.

