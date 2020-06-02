Tension in Southern Taraba following killing of cleric, wife

ADVERTISEMENT

There was tension in Southern Taraba following killing of a pastor and his wife by suspected Tiv militia.

The latest killing, occurred few days after six Fulani and two Jukun were ambushed and killed by suspected militia along Wukari-RafinKada road in southern part of state.

Pastor Emanuel Beliya of CRCN Maraban Baissa and his wife Juliana Emanuel were killed while working on their farm on Monday at Maraban Baissa in Donga local government area of the state by suspected Tiv militia.

The area which was engulfed by violent clashes between Tiv and Ichen ethnic groups recently had claimed lives of dozens of people.

Daily Trust gathered that the killing of the Jukun pastor has heightened tension in the area as Jukun accused Tiv militia of killing of the pastor and his wife.

The killing came when efforts were being made to reconcile Tiv and Jukun by Taraba state government.

It was gathered that Jukun and other ethnic groups in Southern Taraba are accusing the Tiv of causing the crisis in southern Taraba as part of their expansionist agenda.

Reacting over the incident, Governor Darius Ishaku condemned the killing of the pastor and his wife by suspected militia, calling it wicked and inhuman.

He said through his senior special assistant on media and publicity, Bala Danabu, that killings of this nature have happened too often recently in southern Taraba communities.

Darius, also described the killing as unhelpful to the ongoing efforts of the state government to achieve lasting peace among communities in southern Taraba.

The president Tiv cultural Association in the state, Goodman Dahida, reacting to the the accusation against Tiv ethnic group over the incident, said it is very unfortunate that Tiv people are always link to any killing that happen in southern Taraba.

He said even though Tiv and Jukun ethnic groups are in crisis but it is unfortunate that the Tiv are always accused of all the killings in the area.

“Let everyone open his eyes in southern Taraba because there could be some people behind the killings in order to prolong the crisis,” Dahida said.

Meanwhile the police spokesperson DSP David Misal has confirmed the incident.

