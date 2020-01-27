Tension in Osun as Lassa fever patient escapes from OAUTH

ADVERTISEMENT

There was confusion amid palpable tension in Osun state on Monday as one of the patients undergoing treatment for Lassa fever absconded from the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital in Ile-Ife.

The medical doctors and health workers in the hospital complex became panicked and warned their colleagues that would be resuming duty to be careful in the hospital vicinity so as not to have encounter with the the fleeing Lassa fever patient.

One of the medical personnel in the hospital who preferred anonymity told Daily Trust that the female patient escaped from where she was being treated along with another patient with similar case and that it would be dangerous if she continued to mix with people wherever she is at the moment.

Another personnel of the hospital, Omoniyi Ayooluwa in a message she circulated cautioned workers to avoid being exposed to the disease and stay safe.

According to Omoniyi’s message obtained by our correspondent from a WhatsApp forum, he said “two cases of Lassa fever have been confirmed in OAUTHC over the past 24hrs. One at Wesley Guild Hospital and one at IHU.”

“A good number of our colleagues and other hospital workers had encounter with the confirmed case at Ilesha. They have been put on surveillance.”

“The IHU case was said to have sneaked out of where she was kept at the Accident and Emergency. Efforts are ongoing to locate her and bring her in for treatment and also reduce the number of people she will have contact with.”

“I want to implore us to be highly professional in the discharge of our duties. The physician ought to encouraged (encourage) us to take care of our health before that of others. DON’T ATTEND TO A SUSPECTED CASE WITHOUT PPE.”

“The management said there are PPE in the hospital. Efforts are on going to make Ribavirin available in the hospital. Pls let’s have a high index of suspicion for this disease and let’s limit the number of Doctors that will attend to a suspected case. God will keep us safe in this our calling.”

The Public Relation Officer of the hospital, Kemi Fasoto could not be reached at the time of filing this report as her line was not reachable.

The Commissioner for Health in the state, Dr Rafiu Isamotu confirmed that there are two cases of Lassa fever in Osun. He said he has not be briefed about the patient with the disease that escaped from where she was kept for treatment.

