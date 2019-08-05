Tension in Lagos as armed security men take over National Stadium

ADVERTISEMENT

Palpable tension now hovers in the city of Lagos over the planned “RevolutionNow” protest scheduled to hold on Monday, August 5, 2019, across the country.

The planned protest is at the instance of the Publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore.

Sowore was arrested on Saturday by operatives of the Department of State Security (DSS) from his residence in Lagos.

Not leaving any stone unturned, the Lagos State Police Command deployed armed security round the city to disperse any protesters and to also forestall any breakdown of law and order in the metropolis.

Right from Maryland, down to the National Stadium, heavily armed anti-riot policemen were seen manning guard along Ikorodu road. There were also heavy security presence at Oshodi, Agege and Ojuelegba.

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, told our correspondent that the deployment was to reassure Lagosians of the safety of their lives and property.

He said that there had been tension and apprehension in the state over the planned protest and that Lagos being the hub of commercial activities, it was the police’s responsibility to ensure adequate security around the state.

“There is no doubt that there has been apprehension and tension caused by the planned protest. The command has received a lot of calls about WhatsApp messages that have been circulating asking people to stay at home and businessmen and women to close their shops in honour of the protest.”

“The command is not going to fold its hand and watch hoodlums cause a break down of law and order. This accounts for the heavy deployment” he added.

Both the Police and DSS have declared the RevolutionNow protest as a treasonable act/offence. This is also to discourage the protesters from embarking on the protest.

