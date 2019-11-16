Tension in Anyigba as thugs haul stones, attack voters, journalists, others

ADVERTISEMENT

There is tension in Anyigba in Dekina local government area on Saturday morning as thugs hauled stones and sticks at voters who were already on queue to exercise their fundamental rights in the governorship election in Kogi state.

A vehicle conveying some journalists who were on election duty, ran into the crossfire shattering their wind screen.

The occupants of the vehicle, an editor with the state-owned Kogi Radio, Sunday B Omachi and the State correspondent of Leadership, Mr Sam Egwu, however escaped without injuries.

Mr Omachi said they were saved by the timely intervention of security personnel drafted to keep in peace in the area.

Daily Trust observed heavy security presence in the town with all entry points blocked.

An unmarked Hiace bus conveying four suspected fake policemen in uniform were intercepted and arrested by men of the SARS.

Our correspondent reported that there were sporadic gunshot on the eve of the election by suspected thugs.

As at the time of filling this report, voting was yet to commence in the town.

