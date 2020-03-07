Tension as El-Rufai issues 3-day quit notice on Kasuwar Barci

ADVERTISEMENT

Kaduna state government has issued a three-day quit notice on shopowners at Kasuwar Barci market in Tudun Wada area of Kaduna south local government area.

The notice was posted on shops within the markets early Saturday and traders are to vacate by Monday.

The Chairman of the market’s Traders Association, ‎Haruna Dabai, told Daily Trust that there was tension in the market.

“We just came to the market this morning ‎only to see the notice pasted around the market, giving us only three days to vacate which means by Sunday 12 o’clock the notice will expire. We have actually talked to our lawyer but as you can see the whole thing happened in the weekend.

“We are only telling our members to be calm as we are trying to see how to resolve the whole thing peacefully,” he said.

A copy of the notice seen by Daily Trust was signed by Director-General Kaduna State Urban Planning and Development Authority, KASUPDA, Ismail Umar-Dikko dated 6th March.

The Director General said the move became necessary “In view of the Urban Renewal Projects by the Kaduna State Government (Upgrading of Kasuwar Barci market).”

“Failure to comply with the above directive will leave the Authority with no option than to demolish/remove your stall at your expense, according to Section 60 of the Kaduna State Urban and Regional Planning Law of 2018.”

